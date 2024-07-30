Shanti Gears sees Q1 revenues swell by 14%

CHENNAI: Shanthi Gears Limited (SGL), a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Limited (TII), reported a 20 per cent jump of Rs 29 cr profit before tax for Q1 against Rs 24.1 cr in Q1 of previous year.

It continues to focus on four key priorities of revenue, profitability, return on invested capital (ROIC) and free cash flow. Its revenue went up by 14 per cent to Rs 138.8 cr in the quarter over Q1 of previous year. Its ROIC was 52 per cent in Q1.

The company generated free cash flow of Rs 21.1 crores during Q1. During the quarter, SGL booked orders worth Rs 160 crore (14 per cent growth over corresponding quarter of the previous year). Unexecuted order book as on June 30, 2024 was Rs 343 crore.