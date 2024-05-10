Shanthi Gears reports Q4 PAT of Rs 25.68 crore

CHENNAI: Shanthi Gears Ltd has recorded a profit after tax of Rs 25.68 crore, for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, the TN-based company said on Thursday.

The gear and gear products manufacturer had clocked a profit after tax of Rs 19.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year. For the financial year ending March 31, 2024 the profit after tax surged to Rs 82.25 crore, as compared to Rs 67.05 crore registered a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 163.16 crore, from Rs 126.18 crore registered in the same period of previous year. For the year ending March 31, 2024 the total income stood at Rs 557.11 crore as against Rs 456.89 crore registered in the same period of last year.

