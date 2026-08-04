SFL's net profit up 9% to Rs 151 cr in Q1FY27

Arathi Krishna, managing director, Sundram Fasteners, said the company has been making steady progress in expanding presence across high-potential non-automotive sectors such as aerospace, wind energy, railways and defence, which will further strengthen the resilience and diversity of our business."

She also said "we have entered the new financial year on a strong footing, buoyed by improving business conditions across key markets and the enduring confidence of our customers. Despite a dynamic global environment, we are encouraged by the steady recovery in export demand and the continued resilience of domestic markets."

The company's investments in technology, manufacturing excellence and customer partnerships have enabled it to respond with agility to evolving market requirements.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,614.76 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to Rs 1,350.17 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a robust growth of 20%.