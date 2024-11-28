SFL shifts Tiruchy, Thanjavur offices to new location

TIRUCHY: Sundaram Finance Ltd (SFL), one of India's leading NBFC players with interests in automotive lending, general insurance, housing loans, and asset management, with an objective of prioritizing their customers convenience and interest, today announced shifting of two of their branches to a newer and central location in Tichy and Thanjavur.

The shift to a new and bigger office in both Tiruchy and Thanjavur has been undertaken to ensure that a customer can avail of the full bouquet of services from the Sundaram Finance Group at a single office.

Accordingly, both the branches will now house Sundaram Finance Ltd., Sundaram Home Finance and the Royal Sundaram General Insurance offices under one roof.

Customers of the group can now come to a single location for all their needs, a SFL release said.

Both new offices are bigger, more spacious, located in the centre of the city, more convenient and offers more amenities for customers. Both offices are open for business from today.