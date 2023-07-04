Settl plans to enter Noida, Pune, Chennai

BENGALURU: Coliving operator Setll plans to expand its capacity by more than 2.5 times to 5000 beds by the end of this fiscal. The company, which focuses on providing quality rental accommodations to working professionals, currently has around 2,000 beds across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Hyderabad across 40 centres. The Bengaluru-based start-up charges between Rs 12,000 and Rs 18,000 per-bed. “We are currently present in three cities dominated by IT firms. We are now actively looking at entering Noida, Pune and Chennai where a lot of professionals are working in IT and other sectors. We anticipate strong demand for quality coliving centre in these cities,” Settl co-founder Abhishek Tripathi said. Settl is targeting Rs 41 crore revenue for the current fiscal year.