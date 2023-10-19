Servotech, IIT-Roorkee enter pact

NEW DELHI: Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) said it has inked an agreement with IIT-Roorkee to develop onboard e-chargers for battery-operated two, three, and four-wheelers.

Another pact with the premier institute aims to develop rectifier units that find applications through imports, SPSL said.

“SPSL has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with IIT Roorkee to develop state-of-the-art rectifier units for CCS2 chargers and onboard EV chargers for two, three and four-wheelers,” the statement said.

The rectifier unit is an integral component of the CCS2 (combined charging system) charger that is currently imported and the collaboration will boost domestic manufacturing capabilities and promote the growth of the domestic EV industry.