Services growth slows to 17-month low in June: PMI

Several firms indicated that challenging market conditions and reduced client interest for their services dampened sales at their units, resulting in stagnant hiring activity and lower business confidence. The seasonally-adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 57.4 in June, from 59.8 in May, registering the weakest upturn in 17 months.

The HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index, based on a single question asking how the level of business activity compares with the situation the month beIRUH ZDV FRPIRUWDEO\ DERYH ERWK the neutral mark of 50.0 and its long-run average.

Behind the softer increase in services output was the slowest expansion in new order intakes in over two-and-a-half years.