Services exports hit $192 bn so far this fiscal: SEPC

The council is also devising a strategy to accelerate the growth of the sector. “According to the latest report, the services sector has achieved more than $191.97 billion of the target of $400 billion.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Dec 2023 1:51 AM GMT
Representative Image

NEW DELHI: The country’s service exports have reached $ 192 billion so far in the current financial year. It is expected to touch $400 billion by the end of 2023-24. SEPC said this on Wednesday. According to the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), major sectors that are recording healthy growth rates include telecommunications, computers, information and transport and travel.

The council is also devising a strategy to accelerate the growth of the sector. “According to the latest report, the services sector has achieved more than $191.97 billion of the target of $400 billion,” the council said. SEPC chairman Karan Rathore said, “Our objective at SEPC is clear, to take India’s services sector to a target of $400 billion by 2024 and $1000 billion in service exports by 2030.”

BusinessService exportsServices Export Promotion CouncilSEPCTransportTelecommunicationsComputers
DTNEXT Bureau

