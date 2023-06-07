Sequoia India is now peak XV partners

CHENNAI: Sequoia India & Southeast Asia (SEA) will rebrand to Peak XV Partners and will operate as a fully independent firm, it was revealed on Tuesday.

“Our new name, Peak XV was the original name given to Mount Everest. To us, it signifies the relentless pursuit of audacious goals by our founders, while overcoming challenges along the way. It’s a new beginning for us as Peak XV, but unlike most beginnings, this is an opportunity for us to build on top of the foundation laid over the last 17 years,” Shailendra Singh, managing director, Peak XV Partners, said.

Noting that the firm will continue to be managed by the present leadership team, the VC firm said it will continue to invest from the most recently raised set of funds focused on India and SEA.

“Since inception, Sequoia Capital (US/Europe), Sequoia China and Sequoia India/SEA have been built as separate businesses with independent investment decision making.”

Over the years, the strategies for each business have diverged and our scale and market leadership across different geographies has started to result in brand confusion and portfolio conflict. This has led the leaders of each business to collectively decide to move to fully independent partnerships with distinct brands, in order to serve the firm’s founders and Limited Partners in the best manner.

Sequoia India & SEA has raised $9.2 billion across 13 funds, invested in over 400 start-ups in the region. “We have seen over 50 companies cross $1 billion in value already, celebrated 19 IPOs and multiple successful M&A events, resulting in $4.5 billion of realized exits so far. Our investment team is led by 11 Managing Directors with an average tenure of over 12 years at our firm,” he said.

“As Peak XV, we are excited to have $2.5 billion of uninvested capital to continue our mission of supporting outlier founders and doubling down in our region and beyond. In terms of strategy, we will continue to focus on all of our existing sectors, including SaaS, AI, developer tools, cyber security, cloud infrastructure, fintech, climate tech, healthtech and consumer. We will double down on our startup programs like Surge and Spark that are loved by founders,” Singh added.