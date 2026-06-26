Seoul shares nosedive nearly 6 pc on profit hunting after AI-led rallies

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 519.09 points, or 5.81 percent, to close at 8,411.21, after falling as low as 8,126.84, reports Yonhap news agency.

The market rout came after the KOSPI rallied by 5.42 percent gain on Thursday and racked up a 3.26 percent rise on Wednesday.

The index opened 1.31 percent lower and extended its losses to decline more than 8 percent, inciting the bourse operator to activate a circuit breaker at 12:10 p.m. and halt trading of KOSPI shares for 20 minutes.