Seoul continues inspection into fire on vessel in Strait of Hormuz

The HMM Namu, a Panama-flagged cargo ship operated by HMM, arrived at Drydocks World Dubai, the Middle East's largest ship repair yard, early on Friday (local time) and has since been undergoing an inspection by a government investigation team, reports Yonhap news agency.

The seven-member team, comprising three investigators from the Korea Maritime Safety Tribunal and four experts from the National Fire Agency, has been reviewing voyage data recorder and closed-circuit television footage, as well as testimony from crew members, officials said.