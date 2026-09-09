Sensex tumbles 813 points to 3-month low amid escalating tensions in West Asia, oil price surge

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 813.35 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at the day's low of 74,764.23, also the lowest closing level in nearly three months.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 203.60 points, or 0.86 per cent, to end at a nearly three-month low of 23,431.50. The index had closed near this level on June 11 previously.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech fell the most, down 4.55 per cent. Infosys dropped 4.43 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 3.87 per cent, and Tata Consultancy Services by 2.26 per cent. HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were also among the major laggards.

Adani Ports was the lead gainer, rising by 3.67 per cent . Tata Steel, Trent and NTPC were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.67 per cent to USD 100.5 per barrel.