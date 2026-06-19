Sensex tumbles 786 points in early trade after five-day rally as IT stocks drag

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,025.20 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Benchmark equity indices ended in positive territory on Thursday, rallying for the fifth straight session.

The Sensex climbed 254.36 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 77,409.98. The Nifty edged higher by 82.30 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 24,168.