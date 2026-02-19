Sensex tumbles 1,236 pts on selling in RIL, HDFC Bank amid escalating geopolitical tensions

Halting the three-day gaining streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,236.11 points, or 1.48 per cent, to settle at 82,498.14.

The 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 365 points, or 1.41 per cent, to close at 25,454.35.

Among the Sensex constituents, IndiGo, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Eternal and PowerGrid were the major laggards.