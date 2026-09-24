Sensex tanks over 600 points in early trade; crude oil trades above USD 100 per barrel

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.90 per cent lower but reached above at the USD 100 per barrel mark to quote at USD 102.2 per barrel.

"The sharp spike in Brent crude above USD 102 and the US 10-year bond yield rising to 5.11 per cent will weigh on the market today. So long as these two global headwinds remain, the prospects of a smart recovery in the market appear remote. Today the market’s focus will be on the NSE listing," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) is making its market debut on Thursday. The Rs 22,569 crore IPO of NSE received an overall subscription of 5.71 times.