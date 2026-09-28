Sensex tanks 730 points amid surging crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainties

Foreign fund outflows also hit investors' sentiment during the initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 730 points to 73,170.12 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 231.50 points to 22,908.95.

All the 30 Sensex firms were trading lower. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics were the major laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.27 per cent higher at USD 106.7 per barrel.