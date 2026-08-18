Sensex tanks 493 points; Nifty falls for 6th day as crude oil jumps to USD 91/barrel

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 492.70 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 77,235.46, registering its third day of decline. During the fag-end of trade, it tanked 493.8 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 77,234.36.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined for the sixth day, sliding 132.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 24,154.90.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major laggards.

Axis Bank, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance were among the winners.