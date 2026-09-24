Sensex tanks 1,248 points, Nifty settles below 23,100 on spike in crude oil

Weak global trends also dampened investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,247.71 points, or 1.67 per cent, to settle at 73,580.54. During the day, it plummeted 1,264.33 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 73,563.92.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 383.70 points, or 1.64 per cent, to end at 23,063.10.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, 29 ended lower. Bajaj Finance dropped 5.47 per cent, Axis Bank declined 4.67 per cent, Bajaj Finserv 4.06 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 2.78 per cent, Trent 2.75 per cent, and Mahindra & Mahindra 2.31 per cent.

NTPC ended unchanged.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.36 per cent to USD 105.4 per barrel.

"Indian equity benchmarks closed sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nifty-50 and Sensex both falling more than 1.5 per cent, extending losses through the session after opening with a steep gap-down. The selloff was driven by a combination of surging global bond yields and a sharp rebound in crude oil prices," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to around 5.11 per cent, while the 30-year yield touched its highest level since 2004, heightening concerns over tighter global financial conditions and the possibility of further Federal Reserve rate hikes, Ponmudi added.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended in the positive territory, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.