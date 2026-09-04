Sensex rebounds 362 pts, snaps 4-day losses on strong rally in metal, oil shares

Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Eternal, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India were among the laggards.

"Indian equities witnessed a relief rally as concerns over an imminent U.S. Fed rate hike eased. However, gains remained capped due to profit booking at higher levels and persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Ltd.

On the domestic front, stock- and sector-specific buying remained evident across the broader market, with small-cap indices touching fresh intraday lifetime highs, he said.

"Strong earnings momentum, resilient economic growth, and robust domestic demand continue to underpin investor confidence in the broader market," Nair added.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.74 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI advanced 1.64 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 settled 1.28 per cent higher. Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended 0.30 per cent lower.

Markets in Europe were largely trading flat. US stock markets ended over 1 per cent higher on Thursday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.40 per cent to USD 95.14 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,345.87 crore on Thursday. Domestic Institutional Investors, however, remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,977.46 crore, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417.49 points to close at 76,152.86, while the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 41 points to settle at 23,873.45, extending their losing streak to a fourth consecutive session.