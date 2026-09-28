Sensex, Nifty tumble over 5 pc in past month, investors lose over Rs 17 lakh cr

Indications of further monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve also weighed on sentiment during this time.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 4,161.87 points or 5.40 per cent since August 27 last month. The 50-share NSE Nifty also plunged 1,310.6 points or 5.44 per cent.

Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 17,17,487.02 crore to Rs 4,74,36,620.19 crore (USD 4.94 trillion) during this period.

On Monday, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,124.02 points, or 1.52 per cent, to settle at 72,771.72, its lowest close since March 30, 2026. The Nifty dropped 360.25 points, or 1.56 per cent, to end at a near six-month low of 22,780.25.

Investors' wealth declined by Rs 7.52 lakh crore on Monday alone.

"Bears remained firmly in control as the market breached a key psychological support level, reflecting growing investor caution amid deteriorating global macro conditions. The US rejection of the ceasefire proposal has heightened concerns that tensions in West Asia could persist for longer than anticipated, reducing the likelihood of a near-term diplomatic resolution and increasing the risk of prolonged supply-side disruptions and higher commodity prices," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.