Sensex, Nifty tumble over 2 pc in early trade as West Asia crisis escalates

The conflict in West Asia intensified with Iran continuing to pound several Gulf countries in retaliation for the joint attack against it by Israel and the US. The US and Israel have also carried out fresh strikes on Iran.

"With the war escalating and crude oil rising, markets are going into a period of heightened uncertainty. Nobody knows how long this conflict will go on and what will be the extent of havoc it could wreck. From the perspective of India, which relies on imports for around 85% of oil requirements, the real concern is the potential inflation and its consequences on economic growth," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

From the market perspective, the impact of potentially widening trade deficit, depreciating currency, higher inflation and perhaps lower growth is the real issue, he added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,295.64 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) however, bought stocks worth Rs 8,593.87 crore.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday for Holi.

On Monday, the Sensex ended at 80,238.85, down 1,048.34 points or 1.29 per cent. The Nifty settled 312.95 points or 1.24 per cent down at 24,865.70.