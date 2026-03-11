Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1 pc amid geopolitical tensions

Sectorally, Nifty Auto emerged as the worst-performing sector, falling 3.15 per cent to 25,926. The Nifty Bank declined more than 2 per cent to 55,735.75, while the Nifty Financial Services dropped 2.32 per cent and the Nifty Private Bank slipped 2.41 per cent.

Among other sectors, the Nifty IT declined 1.24 per cent, Nifty FMCG slipped 1.10 per cent, and Nifty Realty dropped 1.71 per cent.