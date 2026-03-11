Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 2 pc as crude oil surges amid growing tensions in West Asia

Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip bank stocks also drove the markets lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,342.27 points or 1.72 per cent to settle at 76,863.71. During the day, it dropped 1,446.72 points or 1.84 per cent to 76,759.26.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 394.75 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 23,866.85.