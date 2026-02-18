Sensex, Nifty trade flat; IT index dips 1.35 pc

As of 9.30 am, Sensex lost 27 points, or 0.03 per cent, to reach 83,423, and Nifty dipped 2 points, or 0.01 per cent at 25,722. Main broad-cap indices showed divergence with the benchmark indices, as the Nifty Midcap 100 added 0.4 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.36 per cent.

All major sectoral indices traded in the green except Nifty IT (down 1.35 per cent) and private bank (down 0.14 per cent). Nifty metal was the major gainer, up 1.20 per cent. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 25,550-25,600 zone, while resistance is anchored at 25,850-25,900 range, market watchers said. Bank Nifty continues to exhibit strong relative outperformance, sustained leadership from private sector banks, along with renewed traction in select PSU banks, analysts said. Immediate support is seen in the 60,900–60,600 zone, while resistance is placed around 61,300–61,400, they added.