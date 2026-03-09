Sensex, Nifty sink nearly 2 pc on surging crude oil prices, West Asia turmoil

Besides, unabated foreign fund exodus and the weakness in the rupee against the US dollar weighed heavily on investors' sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,352.74 points, or 1.71 per cent, to settle at 77,566.16, registering its second day of decline. During the day, the benchmark crashed 2,494.35 points, or 3.16 per cent, to 76,424.55.

A total of 3,379 stocks declined, while 972 advanced and 185 remained unchanged on the BSE.