Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade on Reliance buying, foreign inflows

Trent, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Eternal and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

Shares of Jio Platforms Ltd extended gains for the second straight session after making a blockbuster debut on the exchanges a day earlier.

The stock of the company jumped over 5 per cent to Rs 1,490, taking the market capitalisation to Rs 13,72,145.59 crore.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 871.83 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also the net buyers of shares worth Rs 643.35 crore, according to the exchange data.

"Buying by both foreign and domestic institutional investors provided broad-based institutional support to the market," said Sachin Gupta, VP of Technical Research at Choice Broking.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its key rate unchanged Wednesday at about 3.9 per cent despite stubbornly high inflation, while providing little hint about the central bank's next moves.

"The Fed holding rates as expected is mildly positive for equity markets, globally. However, from the Indian perspective, the headwinds continue to be strong.

"The 10-year US bond yield continues to hover around 5 per cent, and there are no signs of easing of the crude prices," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

He said reports that the chip shortage issue will persist up to 2030 have brought interest back into the chip stocks and AI trade in South Korea and Taiwan. This means that foreign money will continue to chase AI and AI- related stocks, ignoring India.