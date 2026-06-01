Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade on blue-chip buying, Asian rally

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 206.16 points to 74,981.90 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 42.65 points to 23,604.80.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech were among the major gainers.

Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.