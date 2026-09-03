Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade after 3-day slide; bank stocks lead recovery

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 334.16 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 76,904.51 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 95.45 points to 24,009.90.

Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers from the Sensex pack.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Titan, IndiGo, Sun Pharmaceuticals and ITC were among the laggards.