Sensex, Nifty rebound after 3-day fall on IT stocks buying

However, gains remained modest as soaring crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia dampened investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.68 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 73,437.07 in the morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 11.10 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 22,698.75.

Tata Consultancy Services jumped over 3 per cent to emerge as the biggest gainer among Sensex constituents.

Infosys, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and ITC also traded higher.

Tata Steel, Titan, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics Ltd, IndiGo, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever, and PowerGrid were among the laggards.