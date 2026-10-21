Sensex, Nifty rally up to 1 pc in early trade on IT stocks, firm global cues

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 822.64 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 74,675.54 in the morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 217.65 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 23,106.60.

Among the Sensex constituents, Infosys led the gainers, rising over 3 per cent, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (2.6 per cent) and UltraTech Cement (2.3 per cent).

Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Asian Paints were also among the gainers.

Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics Ltd, IndiGo, Trent, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India, Titan and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

The Rs 30,213-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms attracted 85 per cent subscription from the investors within minutes of opening.