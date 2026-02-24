Sensex, Nifty post early losses over AI-related tech woes

As of 9.26 am, Sensex lost 577 points, or 0.69 per cent, to reach 82,717, and Nifty dipped 161 points, or 0.63 per cent to settle at 25,552. Main broad-cap indices performed in line with the benchmark indices, as the Nifty Midcap 100 dipped 0.55 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 0.67 per cent. All major sectoral indices traded in the red except Nifty metal (up 0.44 per cent) as well as oil and gas (up 0.32 per cent).

Nifty IT was the major loser, down 2.84 per cent. Nifty realty and media were the other major losers, down 0.90 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively. Renewed tariff-related uncertainty also weighed on the markets as investor sentiment remains guarded following US President Donald Trump’s rollout of a 15 per cent new global tariff framework. However, the US Customs and Border Protection agency said it will halt the collection of reciprocal tariffs starting Tuesday (US time), after a Supreme Court verdict deemed such US tariffs as illegal.