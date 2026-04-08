Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 4 pc on US-Iran ceasefire, correction in crude prices

Rallying for the fifth day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,946.32 points or 3.95 per cent to settle at 77,562.90. During the day, it surged 3,018.96 points or 4 per cent to 77,635.54.

The 50-share NSE Nifty soared 873.70 points or 3.78 per cent to end at 23,997.35. It rallied 901.5 points or 3.89 per cent to 24,025.15 during intra-day trade.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation jumped the most by 8.22 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Maruti were also among the prominent gainers.

Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Power Grid were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 13.89 per cent to USD 94.09 per barrel.