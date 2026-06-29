Sensex, Nifty end lower amid West Asia tensions; Auto and IT stocks weigh on indices

The Sensex declined 372.10 points, or 0.48 per cent, to settle at 76,728.37, while the Nifty fell 109.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to close at 23,946.25.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the 24,000 psychological level now acts as the immediate resistance, followed by the 24,100–24,200 zone, which remains a stronger supply area.