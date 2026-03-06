Sensex, Nifty dive over 1 pc on Middle East conflict, boiling crude oil prices

Weakness in the US equities, subdued trend in European markets and relentless foreign fund outflows also dampened sentiments.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,097 points, or 1.37 per cent, to settle at 78,918.90. During the day, it sank 1,203.72 points, or 1.50 per cent, to 78,812.18.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 315.45 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 24,450.45.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, and Larsen & Toubro were among the major laggards.