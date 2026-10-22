Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade as power, metal stocks drag markets lower

Besides, elevated crude oil prices and firm US bond yields weighed on investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 678.90 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 73,030.79 in the morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 250.90 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 22,568.10.

Among the Sensex constituents, PowerGrid, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, NTPC, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, IndiGo and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards.

Eternal, however, rose over 2 per cent after the parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 125 crore for the September quarter, nearly doubling from Rs 65 crore a year ago, on robust revenue growth.

Bharti Airtel, Infosys and HCL Technologies also traded higher.

"The recent market trend has been the outperformance of large-caps relative to mid-and small-caps. The broader market resilience in recent months has been more a function of liquidity than earnings," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd.

He added that the latest September AMFI data also reveals this trend of increasing preference for mid-and small-caps over large-caps. This has created a paradox of overvalued mid and small caps, particularly the latter, coexisting with attractively valued large-caps.

"This paradox cannot continue for long and will get corrected. It appears that this is happening now. This trend is likely to sustain," Vijayakumar added.