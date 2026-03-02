Sensex, Nifty crash in early trade as Middle East crisis deepens

Bharat Electronics emerged as the only gainer.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 5.38 per cent to USD 76.79 per barrel.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran early Saturday, with the Iranian state media confirming the death on Sunday.

Iran began firing missiles at Israel and the Arab countries in the region in retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded in positive territory.

The US market ended lower on Friday.