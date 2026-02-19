Sensex, Nifty crash 1 per cent in mid-session amid profit-booking

In the mid-session trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 869.96 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 82,864.29.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 251.6 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 25,567.75.

From the Sensex firms, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndiGo, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics Ltd, PowerGrid, Adani Ports, ITC, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were the only gainers.