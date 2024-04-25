Sensex nears 74k; markets soar for 4th day

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, helped by buying in metal and commodity stocks amid a positive trend in global equities.

However, intense selling pressure on telecom, IT and tech counters capped the upside, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 114.49 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 73,852.94. During the day, it jumped 383.16 points or 0.51 per cent to 74,121.61.

The NSE Nifty advanced 34.40 points or 0.15 per cent to 22,402.40.

The indices witnessed some selling pressure towards the fag-end of the session that erased some initial gains.

“Indian markets lagged the Asian peers as Q4 earnings remained largely subdued with weak results from IT and a few index heavyweights results also disappointed.

“However, buoyed by strong manufacturing and service sectors, the Indian composite PMI hit a multi-year high, reflecting domestic resilience and bringing some buoyancy in the broad market. Globally, investor sentiment improved with easing tensions in the Middle East and declining oil prices,” said Vinod Nair, head, research, Geojit Financial Services.

India’s economic activity continued to expand in April, driven by services and manufacturing sectors. The HSBC flash India Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 62.2 in April against March’s final reading of 61.8.

From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Titan were among the laggards. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.79 per cent and midcap index advanced 0.92 per cent.

Among the indices, metal climbed 2.83 per cent, commodities (1.62 per cent), industrials (1.13 per cent) and oil & gas (0.96 per cent) were the major gainers.

IT, telecommunication and technology were the laggards. Investors’ wealth surged Rs 8.48 lakh crore in four days of market rally where the BSE benchmark has climbed nearly 2 per cent amid firm global trends.