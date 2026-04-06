Sensex jumps 787 points; Nifty nears 23k level on softening crude oil prices

Besides, intense buying in bank stocks also supported investor sentiments.

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 787.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 74,106.85. During the day, it surged 887.91 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 74,207.46.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 255.15 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 22,968.25.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent jumped the most by 7.89 per cent. Axis Bank, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were also among the major gainers.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 0.71 per cent to USD 108.3 per barrel.