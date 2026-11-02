Sensex jumps 765 points during early trade on sharp rally in Reliance shares, decline in oil prices

Foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in Asian equities also added to the markets optimism during the initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 764.72 points to 75,216.80 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 201.40 points to 23,255.90.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Reliance Industries jumped over 6 per cent after the firm posted a record quarterly profit of Rs 29,550 crore for July-September, up 33.8 per cent from a year earlier, as its oil-to-chemicals business rode a surge in global fuel margins and growth in its telecom arm offset the relatively subdued performance in retail.

NTPC, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Maruti and State Bank of India were also among the gainers.