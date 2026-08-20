Sensex jumps 628 points, Nifty snaps 7-day losing streak

The recovery was widespread across sectors, driven primarily by strength in IT and financial stocks, as a cooling yield environment supports spending, he said.

"Yet, the market's optimism remains guarded as stubbornly high crude oil prices, driven by unresolved US-Iran tensions, continue to cast a shadow over inflation and corporate profitability," Nair added.

Among the Sensex firms, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were the biggest winners.

Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, HCL Tech and Titan were the laggards.

"Indian equity markets ended higher on Thursday, snapping a seven-session losing streak—the longest in nearly 11 months—as easing global bond yields revived risk appetite and encouraged investors back into equities.

"The recovery marked a decisive shift from the cautious tone that had dominated recent sessions, with benchmark indices holding on to their early gains throughout the day," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 407.99 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE SmallCap Select index climbed 0.83 per cent and MidCap Select index was up 0.56 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Realty jumped the most by 1.87 per cent. FMCG (1.03 per cent), Focused IT (1.02 per cent), IT (0.94 per cent), Financial Services (0.85 per cent), Consumer Discretionary (0.75 per cent) and Top 10 Banks (0.69 per cent) also advanced.

Hospitals emerged as the only laggard.

"Indian equity markets rebounded on Wednesday, snapping a seven-session losing streak as easing pressure in global bond markets and resilient domestic buying outweighed persistent geopolitical concerns," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The US Treasury's expanded bond-buyback programme, aimed at easing upward pressure on long-term borrowing costs, helped stabilise global bond markets and improve near-term risk sentiment, supporting gains across Asian equities and lifting domestic financial and information technology stocks, he added.

Investors' wealth surged by Rs 2.71 lakh crore to Rs 4,91,41,686.64 crore (USD 5.14 trillion).

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi rebounded 5.89 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also ended higher.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly lower. US markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.67 per cent to USD 93.91 per barrel.

On Wednesday, the Sensex was down 325.78 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 76,909.68, registering its fourth day of decline. Extending its losses to the seventh day, the Nifty declined 76.60 points, or 0.32 per cent, to end at 24,078.30.