Sensex jumps 564 points, Nifty rallies for 4th day on easing oil prices, fresh foreign fund inflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 564.03 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 74,858.99. During the day, it surged 692.44 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 74,987.40.

Rising for the fourth day, the 50-share NSE Nifty was up 67.90 points, or 0.29 per cent, to end at 23,414.30.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement jumped 4.11 per cent. HCL Tech, Eternal, Titan, ITC and Tech Mahindra were also among the prominent winners.

Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Infosys and Adani Ports were among the laggards.