Sensex jumps 1,695 pts, Nifty ends above 23,600 amid global stocks rally as US ends war with Iran

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,695.40 points, or 2.30 per cent, to settle at 75,527.95. During the day, it surged 1,775.47 points, or 2.40 per cent, to 75,608.02.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended sharply higher by 461.30 points, or 1.99 per cent, to close at 23,622.90. Intra-day, the benchmark index zoomed 483.75 points, or 2 per cent, to 23,645.35.

US President Donald Trump said that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe, as he called off military strikes on the Islamic Republic hours after threatening to take control of its oil industry.

Crude oil prices tanked nearly 4 per cent, trading below USD 90 per barrel in global markets after Trump's comments.

"I don't know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today (Thursday), and they have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on. That was the whole purpose," Trump said.