Sensex jumps 1,264 points, Nifty surges 1.6 pc as easing US-Iran tensions lift markets

The benchmark indices ended the session on a strong note, with the Nifty rising 1.63 per cent, or 388.65 points, to close at 24,231.30.

The Sensex also gained 1.64 per cent, or 1,264 points, to settle at 78,111.24.

Experts said that from a technical perspective, 24,300-24,400 remains a crucial resistance zone, and a decisive breakout above this range is required to extend the rally towards 24,800–25,000 levels.