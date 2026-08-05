Sensex gains 152 pts in volatile session as RBI keeps policy rates unchanged

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 152.05 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end at 78,581 with 17 of its constituents closing with gains, 12 with losses and one unchanged.

The index opened higher and hit a day's high of 79,055.38 in the first half of the session. However, the index slipped into the red in the late afternoon session, hitting a low of 78,285.74 by losing 769.64 points. Gains bluechip banking, auto and capital goods shares in the pre-close session helped the barometer recover from losses.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged up 9.75 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end at 24,624.65. It hit a high of 24,677.60 and a low of 24,497.95 during intraday trade.

The indices have been facing wide divergence since Monday after stock exchanges introduced a new auction mechanism for shares having futures and options (F&O) contracts.