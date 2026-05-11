Sensex falls over 1,300 pts as high crude oil prices, PM austerity appeal unnerve investors

Stressing the need to conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis, Modi called for postponing gold purchases and foreign travel for one year.

"We have to save foreign exchange by any means," he said, adding that due to the West Asia conflict, prices of petrol and fertilisers had increased significantly.

In Asian markets, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended lower, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled higher.