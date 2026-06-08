Sensex falls 719 points, Nifty drops over 1 pc as West Asia tensions spike

The benchmark index Sensex declined 719.08 points, or 0.97 per cent, to close at 73,524.26, tracking weakness in global equities and rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Similarly, the 50-share Nifty index fell 243.70 points, or 1.04 per cent, to settle at 23,123. Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the 23,250–23,300 zone now acts as the immediate resistance area, followed by 23,450 where the latest breakdown originated.