Sensex falls 429 pts, snaps 2-day rally as RBI policy stance, high crude prices dent sentiment

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 429.11 points, or 0.59 per cent, to settle at 72,638.70 with 26 of its constituents closing lower and four higher. During the day, Sensex lost 599.09 points, or 0.81 per cent, to hit a low of 72,468.72.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 173.05 points, or 0.76 per cent, to end at 22,603.05.

Rising crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows also hit market sentiment, analysts said.