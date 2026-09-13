Sensex eyes 75,200 on sustained recovery, Nifty needs 23,500 breakout: Analysts

The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Monday, September 14, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Investors will return to the market on Tuesday after benchmark indices ended the previous week under pressure from elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and concerns over persistent US inflation.

Looking ahead, analysts said the broader technical outlook for the Sensex remains sideways, with the index expected to consolidate in the 74,000–75,200 range in the near term. Holding the 74,000–74,160 support zone could keep the recovery attempt intact and allow the index to retest the 75,000–75,200 levels.

“A decisive breakout above the resistance zone would strengthen the outlook and open the door for further upside, while a break below 74,000 could bring renewed selling pressure. For now, the market remains cautious but shows signs of resilience after the sharp recovery from lower levels,” market experts said.