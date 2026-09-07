Sensex drops 382 pts amid elevated crude prices, US interest-rate hike fears

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 382.62 points, or 0.50 per cent, to settle at 76,132.81, with 23 of its constituents ending lower and seven with gains. During the day, it declined 544.91 points, or 0.71 per cent, to a low of 75,970.52.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 118.55 points, or 0.50 per cent, to end at 23,779.15, dragged by losses in Infosys, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys fell the most by 3.81 per cent. Tech Mahindra fell by 1.96 per cent, Tata Steel by 1.85 per cent, Bajaj Finserv by 1.57 per cent, UltraTech Cement by 1.41 per cent and Tata Consultancy Services by 1.28 per cent.